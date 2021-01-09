ELM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Corteva by 2,641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 48,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 46,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 1,849.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 192,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.95.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

