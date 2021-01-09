ELM Advisors LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,941.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,890,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

