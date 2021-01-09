ELM Advisors LLC Invests $135,000 in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51,523.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,026,000 after acquiring an additional 437,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 190,996 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 569,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,730,000 after buying an additional 180,035 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $135.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average of $136.25. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.