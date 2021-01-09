ELM Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at $878,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 489.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $116,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $53,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.21 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $747.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.11 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.