ELM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 750 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 34.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upgraded DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

