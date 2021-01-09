Ellaism Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $298,053.59 and $26.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,229.08 or 0.03011035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00019139 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,615,556 coins and its circulating supply is 40,564,225 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

