Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Eisai stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.95. 3,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.42. Eisai has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eisai will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

