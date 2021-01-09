Egretia Tops 24-Hour Volume of $944,811.00 (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $944,811.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, Kucoin, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00104511 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.12 or 0.00566202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00218428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00051015 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

