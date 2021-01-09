Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,182,814.65 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,363.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

