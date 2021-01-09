Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDNMY. Bank of America raised shares of Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

EDNMY stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.84. 6,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. Edenred has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

