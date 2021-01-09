Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Edenred from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Edenred from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Edenred from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of EDNMY stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561. Edenred has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

