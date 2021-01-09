EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) rose 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 1,823,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,128,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

SATS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.36. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 13.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 14.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 124.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.