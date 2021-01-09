EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.22.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $136.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $153.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.66.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,068,000 after acquiring an additional 36,541 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $64,808,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after buying an additional 75,493 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 248,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

