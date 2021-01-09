Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.68.

NYSE ESTE opened at $5.79 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $377.62 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.84.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 27,877 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 42.3% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 177,443 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 252.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

