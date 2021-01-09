Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $113.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $1,308,793.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,418.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $1,976,659.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,978 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819,810 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303,173 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 976.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 279,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

