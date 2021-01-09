Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $403.44

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.44 and traded as high as $430.00. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) shares last traded at $427.00, with a volume of 5,930 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £110.00 million and a P/E ratio of -237.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 403.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 298.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

