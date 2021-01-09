Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.66.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

