Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Up 9.8%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)’s share price shot up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.27 and last traded at $45.56. 293,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 197,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,202 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

