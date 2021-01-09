E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EOAN. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.15 ($10.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.60. E.ON SE has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

