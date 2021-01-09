E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EOAN. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.15 ($10.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.60. E.ON SE has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

