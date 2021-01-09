DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Trading 9.3% Higher

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.61 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 12,337,784 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,891,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXC. BidaskClub raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

