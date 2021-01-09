DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 95.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

