DX (Group) plc (DX.L) (LON:DX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.84

DX (Group) plc (DX.L) (LON:DX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and traded as high as $35.80. DX (Group) plc (DX.L) shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 2,132,819 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.97. The firm has a market cap of £183.58 million and a P/E ratio of -110.00.

Get DX (Group) plc (DX.L) alerts:

In other DX (Group) plc (DX.L) news, insider Russell Black acquired 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £9,975 ($13,032.40).

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) plc (DX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) plc (DX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.