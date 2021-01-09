Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Receives €31.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.32 ($36.84).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

ETR:DUE opened at €32.88 ($38.68) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €31.26 and its 200 day moving average is €27.01. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a fifty-two week high of €34.18 ($40.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

