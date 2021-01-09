DSLA Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $7.63 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and $298,379.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00037991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.38 or 0.00272360 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00029225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.89 or 0.02569726 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011996 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA Protocol is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,226,597,545 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

