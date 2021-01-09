Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM) vs. Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Drinks Americas and Keurig Dr Pepper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper $11.12 billion 4.05 $1.25 billion $1.22 26.23

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Drinks Americas.

Volatility & Risk

Drinks Americas has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Drinks Americas and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 11.40% 8.33% 3.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Drinks Americas and Keurig Dr Pepper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drinks Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 0 2 7 0 2.78

Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus target price of $33.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Drinks Americas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Drinks Americas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer. The company also markets and distributes non-alcoholic beverages. It offers its products through various retailers and restaurant chains. Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages. This segment also develops and sells Keurig brewers, brewer accessories, and other coffee-related equipment; and provides whole beans and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans. The Packaged Beverages segment manufactures and distributes packaged beverages for its brands, as well as for allied brands; and various private label beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment offers carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSD), bottled water, and vegetable juice. The company offers its CSD and non-carbonated beverages products under the Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Clamato, Hawaiian Punch, Core, Yoo-Hoo, ReaLemon, Vita Coco coconut water, evian, Mr and Mrs T mixers, Forto Coffee, A Shoc, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, A&W, Sunkist soda, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Crush, Schweppes, Mistic, Nantucket Nectars, and Sun Drop brands. It distributes its products through retail channels, including supermarkets, fountains, mass merchandisers, club stores, vending machines, convenience stores, gas stations, small groceries, drug chains, and dollar stores, as well as on-premise channels. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

