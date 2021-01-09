DragonVein (DVC) Market Cap Achieves $6.84 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. DragonVein has a market cap of $6.84 million and $19.01 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DragonVein has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,076.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.16 or 0.01075836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00038481 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00166210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000221 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.