Dragon Option Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 192.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Dragon Option has traded 226% higher against the US dollar. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $8,668.08 and $2.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, BigONE, Bancor Network and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00022925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00104624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.28 or 0.00559121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00216115 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00050535 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hoo, BigONE and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

