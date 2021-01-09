Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $141.00 at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target increased by Barclays from $138.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.18.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $129.45 on Tuesday. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.68 and a 200-day moving average of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Insiders have sold a total of 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

