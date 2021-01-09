Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Dover by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.18.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $129.45 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

