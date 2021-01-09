Douglas Cole Sells 60,000 Shares of American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) CEO Douglas Cole sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $61,200.00.

ABML opened at $1.18 on Friday. American Battery Metals Co. has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

Get American Battery Metals alerts:

American Battery Metals Company Profile

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.