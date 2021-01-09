Douglas Cole Sells 60,000 Shares of American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) CEO Douglas Cole sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $61,200.00.
ABML opened at $1.18 on Friday. American Battery Metals Co. has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.
American Battery Metals Company Profile
