Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UFS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. Domtar has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domtar will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 47.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Domtar in the second quarter worth $241,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Domtar in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

