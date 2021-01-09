Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $360.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $440.00. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.93.
Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $388.83 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $270.08 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,427,000 after acquiring an additional 454,918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 189.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,808,000 after buying an additional 185,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,756,000 after buying an additional 185,358 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,296,000 after buying an additional 180,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 156.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,246,000 after buying an additional 136,787 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
