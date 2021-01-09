Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $360.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $440.00. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.93.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $388.83 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $270.08 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,427,000 after acquiring an additional 454,918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 189.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,808,000 after buying an additional 185,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,756,000 after buying an additional 185,358 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,296,000 after buying an additional 180,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 156.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,246,000 after buying an additional 136,787 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.