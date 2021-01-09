Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ DLPN opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.99. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.