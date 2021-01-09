Dollars (USDX) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Dollars token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002433 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dollars has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Dollars has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $55,383.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00023378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00106409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.00709215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00052368 BTC.

Dollars Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 4,934,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,832,495 tokens. Dollars’ official website is www.dollarprotocol.com

Dollars Token Trading

Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

