Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $42,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.71.

DG stock opened at $215.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.57. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.