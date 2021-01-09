Dock Price Tops $0.0188 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Dock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dock has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00039387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00278320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00028460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.50 or 0.02805309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

