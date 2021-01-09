Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $69.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Docebo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

DCBO stock opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. Docebo has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

