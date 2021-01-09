DMarket Reaches Market Cap of $12.18 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $12.18 million and $2.72 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00038803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.47 or 0.00279128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00028561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.50 or 0.02671662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About DMarket

DMT is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

