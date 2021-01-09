Diversified Trust Co Sells 7,132 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,021,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

