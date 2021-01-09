Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,928 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,918 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,182 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $158,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,859 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,940 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.21.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $132,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,452 shares of company stock worth $3,625,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.86 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

