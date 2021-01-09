Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. BidaskClub cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of GE opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

