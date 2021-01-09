Diversified Trust Co Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,448,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 687,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,092,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $254.04 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $257.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

