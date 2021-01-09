Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Intuit by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Intuit by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $374.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.35. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $387.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

