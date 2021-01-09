Diversified Trust Co Acquires 459 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,203,830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $369.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $163.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

