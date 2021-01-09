Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Trading 7.3% Higher

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s stock price traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.40. 2,337,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,662,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 94,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHC)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.