Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discovery by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Discovery by 46.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 314,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100,282 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Discovery by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 288,324 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.