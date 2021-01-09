Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Discovery stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.91. Discovery has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 476.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.