Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $112.11

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.11 and traded as high as $135.25. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $132.68, with a volume of 726,929 shares traded.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 34.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $4,693,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 64.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 9.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $271,000.

