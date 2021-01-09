Dinero Price Hits $0.0001 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Dinero has a market cap of $1,095.85 and approximately $3.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Dinero has traded down 37.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Dinero

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

