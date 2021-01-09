Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $494.80

Shares of Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $494.80 and traded as high as $627.00. Dignity plc (DTY.L) shares last traded at $615.00, with a volume of 109,304 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Dignity plc (DTY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Dignity plc (DTY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Dignity plc (DTY.L) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 675.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 494.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £307.63 million and a PE ratio of -13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Dignity plc (DTY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity plc (DTY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.